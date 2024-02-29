California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 51,253 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,253 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Fortinet worth $61,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.51 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.