California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,954 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 944,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $60,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

GIS stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

