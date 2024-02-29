California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,423 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $69,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $84,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

