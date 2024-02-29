California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $59,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 302.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,062,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,038,000 after buying an additional 235,257 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,133,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

