California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,035 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $55,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $153.11.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.