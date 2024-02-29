California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 212,191 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $64,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

