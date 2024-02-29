California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,884 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Welltower worth $62,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

