California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $68,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 944.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $630.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $636.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $604.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.