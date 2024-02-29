California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $57,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9 %

APO opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

