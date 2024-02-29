California State Teachers Retirement System Has $73.28 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of AutoZone worth $73,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.88.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,017.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,696.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,613.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

