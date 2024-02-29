California State Teachers Retirement System Has $56.47 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $56,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 199.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $571.68 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.14 and a 200-day moving average of $494.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

