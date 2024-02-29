California State Teachers Retirement System Has $53.42 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.99 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

