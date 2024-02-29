California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $66,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

