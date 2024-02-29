California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $66,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

EW stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.