California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $70,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after purchasing an additional 139,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 107,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.8 %

LULU opened at $464.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

