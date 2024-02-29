California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,808 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $69,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $243.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $252.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

