CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
CaixaBank Trading Up 0.3 %
CAIXY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 44,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.55.
CaixaBank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CaixaBank
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.