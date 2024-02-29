Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Announces Dividend of €0.03

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRN stock opened at GBX 125.17 ($1.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.35. Cairn Homes has a 12-month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.40 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The company has a market cap of £811.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,384.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

