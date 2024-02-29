Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Announces Dividend of €0.03

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Cairn Homes Price Performance
CRN stock opened at GBX 125.17 ($1.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.35. Cairn Homes has a 12-month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.40 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The company has a market cap of £811.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,384.44 and a beta of 1.03.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
