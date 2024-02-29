Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman Sells 1,207 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 78 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $22,678.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $300.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

