Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,584,000 after purchasing an additional 769,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,107 shares of company stock worth $39,601,521. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CDNS stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.09. 193,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

