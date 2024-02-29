Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $48.44. Cactus shares last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 235,454 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after buying an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.