C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 45.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE AI traded up $7.08 on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 27,493,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

