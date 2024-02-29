C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 25,049,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

