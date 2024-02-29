BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in February

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
BW LPG Trading Down 1.5 %
BWLLY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.
BW LPG Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BW LPG
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.