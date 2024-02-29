BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in February

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BW LPG Trading Down 1.5 %

BWLLY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

