Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $207.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:BURL opened at $205.44 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $225.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

