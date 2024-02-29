Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bumble has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Bumble by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 366,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bumble by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bumble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

