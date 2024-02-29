BTIG Research Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $4.30

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $4.50 to $4.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

COMP opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,919,604 shares of company stock worth $76,279,504 over the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

