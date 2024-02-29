Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after buying an additional 618,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,608 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,092.94%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

