Brokers Issue Forecasts for VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

VZIO opened at $11.04 on Thursday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

