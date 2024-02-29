Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rocky Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rocky Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $122,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.29%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.