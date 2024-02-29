Brokerages Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Target Price at $46.20

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

