Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $81.42

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.42.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

