Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 476,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

