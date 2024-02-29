Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) PT at $298.67

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

FLT stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

