Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $149.75

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

