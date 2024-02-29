Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Price Target at $23.75

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 50,331 shares of company stock valued at $956,289 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

