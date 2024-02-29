Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

