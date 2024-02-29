Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,049.95.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $1,289.42 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $586.13 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $597.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $999.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.