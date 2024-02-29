Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $1,005.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,069.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,289.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $999.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $586.13 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

