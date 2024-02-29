British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of BTAFF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $38.44.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
