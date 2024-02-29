Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.300-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Brink’s stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

