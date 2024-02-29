Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.