Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BYD traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 107,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,952. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.