Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowen Acquisition by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bowen Acquisition alerts:

Bowen Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Bowen Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36. Bowen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.