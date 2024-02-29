Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Issues Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

