Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Issues Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter.
Bouygues Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60.
About Bouygues
