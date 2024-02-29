Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $370.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.58.

NYSE:SAM opened at $311.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.44.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

