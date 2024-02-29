Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BONXF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

