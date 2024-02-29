Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at Desjardins

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$83.00.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

About Boardwalk REIT

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$76.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$52.94 and a 12-month high of C$78.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.87.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

