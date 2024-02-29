BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 304.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 734,751 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

