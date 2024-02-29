BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Position Lifted by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 734,751 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Shares of DSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,126. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

